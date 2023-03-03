Chicago weather forecast: Up to 8 inches of snow expected in parts of area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm moving through the Chicago area is forecast to drop several inches of snow in parts of the area Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, which will be in effect for eastern Will, Iroquois and Kankakee counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana from noon until 10 p.m. Central Time Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for central and southern Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Kendall, Livingston and northern and southern Will counties will be in effect from noon until 10 p.m. Friday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See full list

ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez says the storm will move in during the morning hours around 9-11 a.m. It will then transition to snow from 12-2 p.m., with the heaviest snow from 2-8 p.m. before the storm moves out of the area around 10 p.m.

Martinez said the storm will have a sharp cutoff, with some areas getting little snow and others receiving several inches of accumulation.

CLICK HERE for the latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

Areas to the south and in northwest Indiana could get as much as 4-8 inches of snow, with the city expected get closer to 2-4 inches of snow and 1-3 inches of snow in the northern suburbs.

The storm will have the most impact during the afternoon and evening, with heavy, wet snow falling. Martinez said snow start accumulating on roads around 2 p.m.

With gusts to 40 mph, tree damage and power outages will be possible where heavy snow falls.

The storm is then expected to move out of the area by around 10 p.m.