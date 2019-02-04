Indiana superintendent quits after lying about health insurance to get medical care for sick student

EMBED </>More Videos

Casey Smitherman, superintendent of Elwood Community Schools in Elwood, Indiana, admitted to taking a sick student to a clinic where she lied about him being her son so he could be

CNN
ELWOOD, Ind. --
A superintendent in Indiana returned to school after she was arrested for helping a sick student. Right now she faces three charges, including insurance fraud.

Casey Smitherman, superintendent of Elwood Community Schools in Elwood, Indiana, said she checked on a student at home after the child missed school. He showed signs of strep throat, so she took him to a clinic where he was refused treatment.

Smitherman took the student to another clinic, where she admits she lied and said he was her son so he could be treated.

"I'm not saying it was right, I'm really sorry. I just was scared for him," Smitherman said. "I would love to go back to that moment and redo it."

Smitherman says the school board has been very supportive through all of this.

She made a deal with the district attorney's office. If she has no more arrests for a year, the charges will be dropped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhealth insurancestudentsinsurance fraudarrestIndiana
Top Stories
3 injured in I-57 shooting in Calumet Park; NB lanes shut down
Pilot killed in Yorba Linda plane crash ID'd as retired Chicago police officer
Woman killed in Pilsen fire ID'd as CPS teacher
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Chicago architect charged in girlfriend's murder; accused of taking toddler
Chicago transplant surgeon aims to increase options for African American patients
Show More
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago is the 7th best place to get married, WalletHub says
Metra Electric trains to run on modified schedule through Friday
Pipes burst at 2 facilities serving homeless, people with disabilities, after deep freeze
More News