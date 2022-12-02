WATCH LIVE

Indiana Toll Road closed after semi-truck goes over bridge, catches fire

I-90 closed between Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 2, 2022 10:21AM
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The Indiana Toll Road is shut down to traffic after a semi-truck went over a bridge at the Calumet River Friday morning in northwest Indiana, police said.

Police said the truck went over the bridge and caught fire. It is not known how the semi-truck ended up over the bridge.

All lanes are closed in both directions between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Cline Avenue and westbound traffic is being diverted at Grant.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.