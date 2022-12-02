Indiana Toll Road closed after semi-truck goes over bridge, catches fire

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The Indiana Toll Road is shut down to traffic after a semi-truck went over a bridge at the Calumet River Friday morning in northwest Indiana, police said.

Police said the truck went over the bridge and caught fire. It is not known how the semi-truck ended up over the bridge.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

All lanes are closed in both directions between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Cline Avenue and westbound traffic is being diverted at Grant.

Further details were not immediately available.