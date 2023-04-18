Indiana Toll Road closures: Highway back open in Lake County, trains running after utility pole fire

The Indiana Toll Road in Lake County was back open Tuesday morning after being closed for most of the day Monday.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Indiana Toll Road in Lake County was back open Tuesday morning after being closed for most of the day Monday due to a utility pole fire. Train service was also affected.

Both directions of the highway were closed between Calumet and Cline avenues from about 5:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. The toll road reopened briefly for the evening rush hour and then closed again after 6 p.m., as crews continued to make more repairs to the utility pole.

The road was back open again Tuesday morning.

The South Shore Line, which had been suspended near Gary and then placed on a holiday/weekend schedule Monday, is running as normal Tuesday.

State police tweeted about the fire about 5:40 a.m. Monday, and said emergency officials were concerned the 110-foot pole could collapse and bring power lines onto the roadway.

As of 10:15 a.m. Monday, the fire had been put out.

It was not immediately clear how the pole caught fire.