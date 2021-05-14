2 arrested after 4 kilos of Fentanyl found during traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road

By ABc7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A traffic stop in Indiana led to the arrest of two men after police found nearly four kilos of Fentanyl Thursday.

Indiana State Police pulled over 24-year-old Alexis Mayorga Osori and 20-year-old Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles around 1 p.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near Porter County.

They stopped the vehicle near mile-marker 37, which is about six miles east of the SR 49 exit.

During the traffic stop, Indiana troopers conducted a "sniff" of the exterior of the vehicle with one of their K9s. The K9 then alerted to the vehicle and a search was conducted, during which the officers found approximately four kilos of Fentanyl and a large amount of money, according to officials.

Osori and Guzman-Muralles, both from Baltimore, Maryland, were taken into custody and booked at the Porter County Jail.

Preliminary charges for the two include a level 2 felony of dealing narcotics, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafentanylarresttraffic stop
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Spring Grove man dies of rabies, 1st human case in 67 years
Bears sign deal to buy Arlington Park, mayor's office says
Family says mother died of COVID caught from daughter through school
Latinx people least likely in Chicago area to have health insurance
2 Chicago and Illinois scholars among MacArthur 'genius grants'
Chicago River fall bridge lifts start Wednesday morning
St. Charles teacher files lawsuit over vaccine mandate
Show More
Car theft ring used fake IDs to illegally finance cars at dealerships
Obama library groundbreaking attended by former pres., first lady
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
More TOP STORIES News