Indigenous Peoples' Day festivities kick off with music, dancing at Field Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Over at the Field Museum, the day was brought to life through dance.

"I was surprised like seeing how people dance. I've never seen this happen before," said attendee Ziyad Husain.

This was a celebration of a culture that is very much still alive and proud of their heritage.

"I think these are pretty unique. I really like the instruments they use," said Quetzally Charo, another attendee.

But, the dancers on Monday said the show wasn't a performance, but instead, a prayer in motion.

It's more than a dance for Ana Patino.

"I feel connection. I feel love. I feel that I'm present," Patino said. "Our Natives people are still here. We're still on stolen land, and so, we need to acknowledge what happened for it to be fixed."

They take it one beat and step at a time.

"I mainly like wearing my necklaces and my earrings, because I feel protected," Patino said. "It's sort of like being a warrior."

It is Patino's first time dancing at the Field Museum. Monday's event is a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day. Dancing, and everyone watching, is an experience that's surreal for Patino.

Field Museum Community Engagement Director Teresa Barajas also weighed in.

"It allows me as a Mexican American to also reconnect part of my history and culture," Barajas said.

It's a day that's opening the world of knowledge for the adults, kids and first-timers.

"It's helpful to show my daughters, 'Oh those look like bachata moves.' Or, it's part of salsa or Colombia stuff that they recognize," said attendee Crystal Silva.

It's a day that, for decades, was taken over by the Christopher Columbus holiday.

Those attending say they're proud to know indigenous culture is now being celebrated.

"It makes me very hopeful for a future. I have two small children myself, and I'm excited in a lot of ways about the world that they're getting to grow up in," Barajas said.