LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- In Chicago, gardening year-round isn't really possible outdoors but you can garden indoors.
Lynwood native Kris McDonald grows tomatoes, spinach and more indoors.
She created a Facebook group to connect with other indoor gardeners.
"People come to the group knowing nothing about indoor gardening and you can quickly learn that you can just purchase a small unit or you can do something called Kratky," said McDonald. "It's just a way to have something fresh growing throughout the year, even when there's snow."
The group also shares indoor gardening tips.
Indoor gardeners connect on Facebook
