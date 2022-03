Indoor gardeners connect on Facebook

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- In Chicago, gardening year-round isn't really possible outdoors but you can garden indoors.Lynwood native Kris McDonald grows tomatoes, spinach and more indoors.She created a Facebook group to connect with other indoor gardeners."People come to the group knowing nothing about indoor gardening and you can quickly learn that you can just purchase a small unit or you can do something called Kratky," said McDonald. "It's just a way to have something fresh growing throughout the year, even when there's snow."The group also shares indoor gardening tips.