Home & Garden

Indoor gardeners connect on Facebook

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

Lynwood native creates Facebook group to connect indoor gardeners

LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- In Chicago, gardening year-round isn't really possible outdoors but you can garden indoors.

Lynwood native Kris McDonald grows tomatoes, spinach and more indoors.

She created a Facebook group to connect with other indoor gardeners.

"People come to the group knowing nothing about indoor gardening and you can quickly learn that you can just purchase a small unit or you can do something called Kratky," said McDonald. "It's just a way to have something fresh growing throughout the year, even when there's snow."

The group also shares indoor gardening tips.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenlynwoodgardening
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
How to keep your bank account safe from fraud
PA officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
Teen fatally struck by 2 hit-and-run drivers in Burr Ridge ID'd
Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency: AP sources
MI Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial begins; charges explained
CPS mask mandate ending next week; CTU pushing back
Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war: Sources
Show More
1st responders catch boy, 3, tossed from burning NJ apartment
Skokie votes to designate Old Orchard Mall as a business district
IL gamblers betting $156 a second on sports
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
Woman fatally shot after ex followed her from work: CPD
More TOP STORIES News