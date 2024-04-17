Infamous white Ford Bronco from OJ Simpson police chase to go up for sale: Report

The owners of the infamous white Ford Bronco are hoping to sell it $1.5 million after O.J. Simpson's death last week.

LOS ANGELES -- One of the world's most infamous cars is reportedly being put up for sale after the death of O.J. Simpson.

After spending years at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum in Tennessee, the white Ford Bronco will soon be up for a public or private sale.

According to the memorabilia website CLLCT, the car is owned by three people: a friend of Simpson's and two friends of Al Cowlings, who was driving the vehicle as police pursued Simpson in June of 1994.

"My adrenaline was pumping so much because I did realize how important this was and what was going on at the time," said retired ABC7 reporter Ric Romero.

According to the site, they are hoping to get $1.5 million for it.

The vehicle is highly recognized from the slow-speed police chase that ultimately ended with Simpson being arrested for the murder of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.