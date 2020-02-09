Shopping

Infant carriers sold at Target, Amazon recalled due to fall hazard

By
Infantino is recalling around 14,400 infant carriers because the item could pose a fall risk for babies.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the buckles on the Infantino carriers can break causing the child to fall out. The carriers were sold at Target and Amazon.com from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, 2019.

If you own one of the popular carriers, officials urge consumers to stop using the following carriers:

  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0619
  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier - lot code: 2018 0719
  • Flip Front2back Carrier - lot code 2018 0719
  • Up Close Newborn Carrier - lot code 2018 0719


    • If you have one of the aforementioned carriers, you can return it to get a free replacement. Consumers are asked to call the company at 1-800-840-4916 or email the company at Recall@infantino.com for more information.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shoppingproduct recallsamazonbabiesbabyrecalltarget
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
    2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
    36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
    Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
    Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
    Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
    Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
    Show More
    Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
    Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
    Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
    Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
    Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
    More TOP STORIES News