stabbing

IN prison guard killed, another critically injured in inmate stabbing attack: state police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- One prison guard is dead and another has been critically hurt after they were both stabbed at the Indiana Department of Corrections Facility in Michigan City Saturday.

Investigators said an inmate attacked the two correction officers in a common area of the facility around 2:40 p.m. Both were transported to St. Anthony's Hospital where one officer was pronounced dead.

The second officer is in critical condition, according to officials.

The inmate was identified as Tymetri Campbell, 38, who is facing several preliminary charges, including murder, officials said.

No other details have been released about the attack.


Indiana State Police are investigating.

Campbell was arrested in Peoria by U.S. Marshals in 2002 in connection to the drug-related slayings of three men in Indianapolis, according to the Associated Press.

Campbell was 19 years old when he allegedly gunned down a pair of brother, 45-year-old Keith Resnover and 46-year-old Karl Resnover on Sept. 17, 2002. Another man, 26-year-old Anthony P. Johnson, also was found dead several hours later, the AP report stated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianacorrection officeru.s. & worldstabbingprison
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman, 2 children in Bronzeville
27 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence
Snow plow driver stabbed in Hoffman Estates
Woman found stabbed to death in Englewood home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow melt concerns: What you can do to prepare
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
6-year-old boy among 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
Dog missing after vehicle stolen in Avondale
Lake County, IN seeks $30K repayment for manhunt after Gary McDonald's escape
How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?
Bomb squad finds 'suspicious package' is actually cat & kittens
Show More
Missing teen found safe by Gary K-9 team
I got the vaccine. What's next?
1 person killed, good Samaritan struck by vehicle on I-57: state police
Edward Guerra Kodatt chosen to replace Mike Madigan
Pandemic's mental health burden heaviest among young adults
More TOP STORIES News