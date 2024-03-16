Inspired Home Show returns to McCormick Place for 3-day showcase

Largest housewares trade show in North America
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest housewares trade show in North America is setting up shop in Chicago!
The Inspired Home Show returns March 17 - 19 at McCormick Place. It is the best place to learn about the latest and greatest home innovations. This year, more than 1,700 exhibitors will be on display during the three-day showcase, the International Housewares Association reported.
The show, with its new two-hall layout in McCormick Place's North and South Halls, runs each day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. An extra hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday will allow buyers and exhibitors to complete meetings in progress.
The show is set to include 300 first-time exhibitors and returning companies, of which more than 100 well-known brands are back after an absence, according to IHA. These include Artland, BergHOFF, BSH Bosch, Cool Gear, Corkcicle, Cuisinart, Emile Henry, Fissler, J.K. Adams, Everplush-Tricol Clean, Jean Dubost, Joseph Joseph, Keurig/Dr. Pepper, Lotus Sustainables, Midea, Opinel, Range Kleen Scan Pan, Stolzle Lausitz Glassware and Tramontina.
For more information about the 2024 show and to register for a show badge, visit TheInspiredHomeShow.com. New products featured at the show can be found at Connect 365, the show's online directory.