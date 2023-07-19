Illinois users may be entitled to payment from Instagram class action settlement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Anyone who used Instagram in Illinois throughout the last several years may be entitled to payment from a class action settlement.

A class action complaint has been filed against Meta, claiming the social media company violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by allegedly collecting and storing biometric data via Instagram.

Anyone who used Instagram while in Illinois between Aug. 10, 2015 and Aug. 16, 2023 may be entitled to payment.

The settlement, if approved, would establish a $68.5 million settlement fund.

The court in charge of the case still has to decide whether to approve the settlement, but those who wish to submit a claim must do so by Sept. 27, 2023. Those who wish to be excluded from the settlement must do so by Aug. 16, 2023. Those who wish to object to the settlement must do so by Aug. 16, 2023, as well.

The final approval hearing is Oct. 11, 2023.

There have been similar settlements involving Facebook in Illinois in the past.