Chicago Friday Morning Swim Club at Montrose Harbor will not return this summer, organizers say

Chicago's Friday Morning Swim Club at Montrose Harbor will not take place this summer, organizers said in an Instagram post Thursday.

Last year, thousands of people sometimes turned out for the event at Montrose Harbor.

But Chicago police and firefighters worried about the swimmers' safety because the spot isn't monitored by lifeguards.

The weekly summertime event was canceled in August of last year.

The swim club took place at a part of the lakefront where swimming is not allowed.

In a statement last year, the Chicago Park District said, "The Park District is concerned that the organizers responsible for the Friday Morning Swim Club are still encouraging people to enter the water in an unsanctioned swimming area, despite their attempt to distance themselves from the gathering by labeling it as 'unofficial.' The District has again been in contact with the organizers and informed them that the activity they promote requires a permit, which includes creating a safety plan."