Illinois lawmakers to decide future of controversial private school scholarship program

Illinois lawmakers will decide the future of the Invest in Kids Act, a popular, but controversial private school scholarship program.

Freshman at Leo Catholic High School, his mother wonder what they'll do if Invest in Kids Act ends

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The future of a popular, but controversial private school scholarship program rests in the hands of lawmakers who returned to Springfield for the fall veto session on Tuesday.

The program, which is set to sunset at the end of the year, has provided additional educational opportunities for disadvantaged families for the past five years. Most go to private religious schools. Public school advocates oppose the program.

ABC7 spoke to one single mother who's wondering what she and her son will do if the program goes away.

Kimberly White and her 15-year-son, Ian White-Holmes, have more on their mind these days than his schooling. They are worried about the future of the Invest in Kids Act.

Ian, who's a freshman at Leo Catholic High School, benefits from a scholarship program that gives tax credits to donors, providing a scholarship that covers about 90% of Ian's tuition.

"Almost six years ago, Ian's father passed away. And, by him passing away, we really had no financial support. So, with the scholarships, it's helping us get through those humps in those lumps that we go through," Kimberly said.

If lawmakers do not extend the program, it could eliminate the financial help that more than 9,600 low-income students are currently getting.

Josh Hale is the president of the Big Shoulders Fund, which helps administer some of the scholarships.

"There are also another 25,000-26,000 children on the waiting list. So, it shows the interest in this. It's not the solution. It is part of a solution to more equitable educational landscape in the state of Illinois," Hale said.

On Tuesday, supporters from St. Sabina Church took a bus to Springfield to lobby lawmakers to continue the program.

But, powerful groups like the Illinois Federation of Teachers are pressing lawmakers to do away with it.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he will wait to see what the General Assembly does.

"Public education deserves our predominant attention, and that we need to make sure that we're continuing to fund public education properly. And, you know, there are people who want to take our eye off that ball. And, that's not something that I want to do," Pritzker said.

For families like the Whites, there is a lot at stake.

"But, I personally would say, 'Why wouldn't you just keep renewing it?' Like, it's helping so many kids," Ian said.

"I'm just gonna keep doing the best I can to keep him there, even if that means I have to take on an extra job or something like that. But, I want to keep him there at this point. It is very important. So, we need to keep that funding going," Kimberly said.

On Tuesday afternoon, some Democratic lawmakers filed a bill that would modify the current program, reducing the tax credit for donors and the total donation amounts, but also incentivizing donations to the state's most disadvantaged areas. It's not yet clear how much support that bill will have.