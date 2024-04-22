Houston parents charged in connection to twin baby girls' death, documents say

The 5-week-old babies died from injuries caused by a blunt object, according to an autopsy

Police have filed charges against 21-year-old Francisco Vega and Angelina Calderon in connection to their twin girls' death, who were found unresponsive inside their southeast Houston home back in October.

HOUSTON -- Charges have been filed against a man and woman in connection to the death of twin infants back in October 2023, according to court documents.

Angelina Belinda Calderon and Fernando Vega, both 21 years old, are charged with two counts each of injury to a child-serious bodily injury.

ABC Houston affiliate KTRK originally reported on this story on Oct. 4, 2023.

Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Linden Creek Lane regarding two infants, which relatives identify as Massail and Mirena Vega, who were found unresponsive.

According to documents, the children's father, identified as Vega, found them in their crib, not breathing. While on the phone with dispatch, Vega was given instructions on how to perform CPR, but the twins, who were born prematurely, did not survive.

Vega, in an interview with police, said the twins were "fussy" throughout the night, and he put them in a bassinet where they had fallen asleep. The children's mother, identified as Calderon, said she saw the babies the following day and didn't wake them because she was on her way to work, documents said.

Vega then took Calderon to work before returning home, where he found the twins.

Officials said the babies were five weeks old.

Police say the children were found laying on the sofa with discolored skin and multiple bruises and contusions. One child had multiple fractures.

An autopsy determined the children died from multiple injuries caused by a blunt object.

It was also found that the twins hadn't received check-ups since being released from the hospital, charging documents said. Calderon then told police the twins had been sick, but they did not seek medical care.

Further investigation revealed Calderon and Vega as suspects, who were both arrested on Friday, April 19, without incident.

Calderon's sister told Eyewitness News: "She's one of the best mothers that I know," and said her sister was at work the day the children died.

Later that day, she said her sister exclaimed through tears, "I don't know what he did to them."

Multiple family members tell Eyewitness News that Vega was abusive toward Calderon. Two weeks ago, court documents show he was arrested for unlawfully restraining her.

While Calderon's aunt doesn't believe she physically harmed the children, she does think she should be held accountable for what else investigators found.

Police say both girls were malnourished and that some of their injuries were days or even weeks old.