IL state rep was visiting childhood home in Palestine during deadly attack by Israeli settler

TURMUS AYYA, West Bank (WLS) -- An Illinois State Representative was visiting family with his wife and three children in the West Bank when he said his hometown was attacked by a violent mob on Wednesday.

State Rep. Abdelnasser Rashid grew up in the Palestinian village of Turmus Ayya. It's about 25 miles north of Jerusalem.

"What was supposed to be a vacation turned out to be a nightmare," said Rashid.

Jewish settlers have been torching and vandalized dozens of Palestinian homes and cars throughout the West Bank in retaliation for Wednesday's Palestinian shooting attack that killed four Israelis. One man was killed and a dozen more hurt.

ABC 7 Eyewitness New spoke to Rashid who detailed the terror that happened right outside of his door.

Rashid said he was inside his childhood home at the time of the attack.

"The gunshots got closer and closer to my house. I didn't know whether we were going to be killed," said Rashid. My daughter, 7 years old was clinging to me saying dad what to do we do if we get shot."

Rashid is the first Palestinian-American to be elected to the legislature, and represents Illinois' 21st district.

Rashid, who blames the Israeli government for these attacks, said he's been in contact with U.S. government officials about efforts to stop the ongoing violence.

Israel's security agency said Friday it had detained three Israeli settlers on suspicion of involvement in the mass rampages.