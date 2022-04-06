Community & Events

Israeli Consulate awards grants to IHCC's LatinX Incubator startups in pitch competition

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Israeli Consulate awards grants to IHCC's LatinX Incubator startups

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Israeli Consulate in Chicago handed out grants to Latino start-ups with a vision for social impact Tuesday night.

The consulate hosted a social pitch competition with alumni of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's LatinX incubator. The grants are funded by the consulate and TechRise by P33.

The pitch competition gives participants four minutes to pitch their vision to judges in a live-streamed competition, allowing them to showcase it to a national and international investors while receiving valuable feedback.

The event was held in Merchandise Mart. Thousands of dollars in grants were handed out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonear north sidestartuplatinobusinessgrant
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home: CPD
Woman, 23, missing from NW Ind. since late Saturday night
Dinkel's Bakery closing in Lakeview after 100 years
Interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation
Elmhurst father, daughter struck by lightning on spring break
Michelin awards stars to 23 Chicago restaurants for 2022
Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake
Show More
Chicago Weather: Windy with showers Wednesday
Chicago students surprised with full-ride college scholarships
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatened to abandon him
$25K reward offered in stickup of South Side mail carrier
Nonprofit working to diversify Chicago's tech industry
More TOP STORIES News