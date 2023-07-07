19 college-bound baseball players celebrate with signing ceremony in Jackson Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Adorned in their new school logos, 19 young athletes celebrated going to college in the fall, where they will be involved in their colleges' baseball programs.

Friday was the signing ceremony in Jackson Park for college-bound players in The Show Traveling Baseball, part of the Radcliffe Youth Sports Organization.

"It feels amazing. I'm so thankful for it all," said Kendall Larry, who is heading to Xavier University of Louisiana. "It's pretty big. It helped me go to college for free. I thank Coach Radcliffe, I thank the organization for that. It's the next big step in my life."

Founder of the organization, Coach Ernest Radcliffe, said this is what's is been about: keeping young people on the playing field and focused on their futures. Radcliffe said in the seven years of The Show, all of his players have gone to college, some with full rides.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people," Radcliffe said. "With all the violence that's out there, a lot of gun violence and what we do we keep our young people busy, so there won't be any outside distractions."

Amar'e Hall is heading to Calumet College of St. Joseph.

"It's in my city and in my community. I see it every day. So, it's good, because I'm able to kind of get away and go to college," Hall said.

Earlier this year, a standout from the organization, Jatonne Sherling, was shot and killed while away at college.

The players said their team and coaches have been more like family during tough times.

"It's great, actually. I've been with Coach Radcliffe since I was 12. He's like a father figure to me. He always made sure I was alright," said Kyle Duff-Hudson, who is heading to Lake Land College.

Radcliffe explained that traveling to college showcases gets the players in front of college coaches. Those expenses, sometimes paid out of his pocket, are worth it to see these young men succeed, and for the next generation to see that the focus pays off.

"It teaches discipline, camaraderie, character and also give them a sense of being part of something positive," Radcliffe said.