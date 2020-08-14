United Airlines executive missing, search underway in Lemont forest preserve

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A massive search is underway Friday for a high-ranking United Airlines executive from west suburban Elmhurst.At least 100 volunteers along with K-9 units are searching for Jake Cefolia at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve. The 49-year-old was reported missing nearly a week ago on August 8. Police said they found his car at the forest preserve."He commonly ran, we have 9 or 10-mile loop here at the forest preserve, so he's an athletic 49-year-old gentleman," said Chief David Peterson, with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. "We don't know for sure he's still at the forest preserve, but at this point there's been no contact with family or friends."United Airlines said Cefolia is a senior vice president of worldwide sales. The company said in a written statement: