NW Indiana man charged with providing gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French pleads guilty

An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to making an illegal "straw" purchase of a handgun that was later used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A northwestern Indiana man pleaded guilty Wednesday to making an illegal "straw" purchase of a handgun that was later used to kill a Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

Jamel Danzy, 30, of Hammond, entered the plea to one count of federal firearm conspiracy.

RELATED: Renewed calls for change as man accused of killing Ella French, injuring partner, pleads not guilty

Danzy bought the gun used in the shooting in March 2021 from a licensed dealer in Hammond, Indiana, records show. Danzy admitted to federal agents that he bought the weapon for someone who had a felony record and could not buy a gun for himself.

Investigators said he gave the gun to a convicted felon after buying it in Indiana.

The same gun was found in a yard where Eric Morgan was arrested on the night of French's killing, prosecutors said.

Officer Ella French was killed and her partner critically wounded by shots fired from that gun during a traffic stop in Englewood in August 2021.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of CPD Officer Ella French

Danzy could get up to a year and four months in prison when he's sentenced on Oct. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.