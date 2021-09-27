Renewed calls for change as man accused of killing Ella French, injuring partner, pleads not guilty

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10960436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. speaks from the hospital as he continues to recover from a fatal shooting that took the life of his partner Ella French

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of officers made a point to stop by the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Monday to show their support to the families of the late Officer Ella French and her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who continues to recover from multiple gunshot wounds after a traffic stop."I knew it was going to be emotional but I felt I had to be here because he could not, and I know he would want to be here," said Yanez's wife, Brenda.The man accused of firing the shots, Emonte Morgan, was in court Monday and entered a not guilty plea."I would like to see justice done. We all have to stick together and stop all the violence," said Yanez's mother, Graciela.The President of the Fraternal Order of Police was and is critical of the Cook County prosecutor, as well as city leadership."Some politicians need to change because they are absolutely responsible for this criminal mindset of no accountability, no repercussions, and you can do whatever you want whenever you want to do it," said John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.As for Yanez's family, they said he is making slow progress but still has many challenges ahead."It's more difficult to see the emotional, the psychological," his wife said. "We have good moments but there are a lot of difficult moments...he still has a long way to go.""We are just overwhelmed by the support across the city, across the country. It's not just law enforcement officers, we are seeing that good part of society," his father, Carlos Yanez Sr., said.The Yanez family plans to be back in court next month when the man prosecutors say was the driver at that traffic stop, Eric Morgan, is due in court.The incident marked the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has been shot.The Yanez family has set up ato help with his recovery.