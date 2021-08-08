2 Chicago police officers shot, 1 killed in West Englewood shooting, CPD says

BREAKING : Two Chicago zpolice Officers have been shot in the 8th Dist. and transported to the University of Chicago hospital. Condition unknown. Further details to follow.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/TzKFa1HZJ7 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 8, 2021

WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot, CPD give update after 2 officers shot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10938189" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lightfoot and CPD officials gave an update Sunday morning after 2 police officers were shot.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10938192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side. One later died.

WATCH: Heavy police presence in West Englewood after CPD shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10938045" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side, CPD officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday night on the city's South Side, CPD officials said. One later died.Chicago police said the shooting occurred about 9:10 p.m. in the 6300-block of South Bell Avenue, and it left the officers in serious-to-critical condition.They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where a crowd of officers gathered after 10 p.m. Some officers could be seen hugging each other; others appeared emotional.A female officer succumbed to her injuries, police said.A male officer continues fighting for his life early Sunday morning.Police said during a press conference early Sunday that the officers conducted a traffic stop on South Bell, during which shots were fired.This marks the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has actually been shot."The deserve our consideration, and they deserve our prayers every single day that they can return home safely to their families. Unfortunately, that didn't happen tonight, and our heart aches for the loss of life," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said."We ask to see if Chicago to pray and for both officers, their families, their fellow officers. We're struggling with the facts of this," First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said.Two suspects were taken into custody, police said. One suspect, who was shot, is in stable condition at Christ hospital. The search for a third person continues. Police also recovered a weapon from the scene.An active scene was visible at South Bell Avenue and West 63rd Street in West Englewood.About a block from the shooting, neighbors looked out cautiously from their front yards, which one referred to as a "quiet block.""Be careful, they're still looking for someone," a woman warned a neighbor as she walked by.Dozens of officers could be seen patrolling the neighborhood and blocking streets in the area while a police helicopter flew overhead.Cook County sheriff's deputies and K9 units were also on the scene.In a statement, CPD Superintendent David Brown said,Supt. Brown is expected to speak Sunday morning.