James Lewis, only person convicted in connection with Chicago Tylenol murders, found dead: officials

There was fear and panic in late September of 1982. People were dying and nobody knew why.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The I-Team confirmed late Sunday that James Lewis, the only person ever convicted in connection with the Tylenol killings, has been found dead.

Lewis, 76, was found in his Cambridge, Massachusetts home near Boston, according to investigators who have been attempting to finally solve the case for decades.

He was convicted of attempting to extort $1 million from Tylenol maker Johnson and Johnson in 1982, and was sentenced to federal prison.

In a jailhouse interview, he once explained to the I-Team an intricate scheme that the killer would have used to fill Tylenol capsules with deadly cyanide using a drilled pegboard, but always denied he was the one who actually did it.

Most investigators never believed him and considered Lewis the one and only suspect in the seven Chicago-area Tylenol murders, but he was never charged with the actual killings.

The I-Team reported last fall that authorities were looking at possibly building a new murder case against Lewis, but his death will stop those efforts.

