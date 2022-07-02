I-Team

'Nazis, where are you?': Chicago man in 'creepy video' pleads guilty to Jan. 6 attack charges

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago man in 'creepy video' charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago who man said "Nazis, where are you?" while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 according to federal investigators, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the attack.

Athanasios Zoyganeles was charged with four misdemeanor counts for allegedly joining in on the rioting.

Zoyganeles, "approximately 44 years old" prosecutors stated, bragged on social media that he had "rushed the Capitol" on Jan. 6. Zoyganeles was arrested in Chicago in February after authorities said a tipster pointed them to Facebook posts allegedly showing the Chicago man.

SEE ALSO | Jan. 6 hearing witness: Irate Trump physically assaulted security detail, demanded to go to Capitol

The social media post cited by prosecutors includes what the tipster called a "very creepy video of him in the Capitol saying, 'Nazis, where are you??'"

According to the FBI informant, video shows Zoyganeles appearing to be inside congressional offices saying "let's clean up" as he and other members of the mob ransack files and books.

Zoyganeles' Facebook page stated that he attended Laporte High school and moved from Chicago to Panama City Beach, Florida on May 24, 2021. However, arrest records show he was taken into custody in February in Chicago. His commentary and videos pertaining to the Jan. 6 attacks were still posted on his Facebook page.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooparrestattackus capitoli team
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Minimum wage in Chicago, Cook County increases
Plainfield family almost loses $11K in 'grandchild scam'
Understanding NFTs and how to avoid scams before you invest
Daily Harvest responds after customers sickened, hospitalized
TOP STORIES
Convicted felon charged with shooting officer on Near West Side: CPD
Woman killed, gunman among 2 wounded in Chinatown shooting, CPD says
Jewelry store co-owner shot during armed robbery in Oak Lawn: police
4th of July fireworks displays across Chicago area | See full list
15-year-old boy struck, killed by Amtrak train in north suburb: ME
Legendary Chicago hairstylist retires after more than 40 years
13 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence across Chicago, police say
Show More
Ex-CPS principal admits defrauding district of thousands
Teen girl, 17, killed in Little Village shooting
Chicago Weather: Nice Saturday but cooler by the lake
4 hurt, 1 seriously, in West Garfield Park shooting
IL launches electric vehicle rebate program
More TOP STORIES News