'My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me' author Jason Rosenthal discusses loss amid COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic and all its effects can weigh heavily on many.Whether it's the loss of a loved one, or the loss of a routine, everyone is trying to find a new normal.Jason Rosenthal knows a thing or two about this. He's from the north suburbs and has written a book called "My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me." The wife he refers to is the late children's book author Amy Krouse Rosenthal.Amy died from ovarian cancer in 2017, and just 10 days prior, an op-ed she wrote for the New York Times was published and went viral. It was titled, as you may have guessed, "You May Want to Marry my Husband."Jason joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Wednesday to talk about his book."My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me" is now available where books are sold.