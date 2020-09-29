Gov. Pritzker in isolation after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will self-isolate for 14 days after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.The staff member tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after experiencing symptoms, according to a press release from Pritzker's office. The staff member had previously tested negative during the office's weekly testing last Wednesday.Pritzker's office said the staff member attended events with the governor in Chicago on Wednesday, Marion on Thursday and Marseilles on Sunday. Both the governor and staffer were wearing masks throughout their interactions, according to Pritzker's office.In accordance with state and federal guidelines, the governor and all close contacts will self-isolate for 14 days. In addition, all staff who currently report to the office must test negative before returning.On Monday, all samples that were ran to test for COVID-19 came back negative, according to the governor's office.Staff members have been doing weekly testing, daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings in addition to other public health safety protocols, the release said.The office also undergoes a weekly deep cleaning. An additional deep cleaning was performed Monday night.