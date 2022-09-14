Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot to address migrant influx as 5th round arrives in Chicago from Texas

After a fifth round of migrants from Texas arrived at Chicago Union Station Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will address the situation Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Light and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will speak Wednesday morning, after the fifth round of migrants arrived in Chicago from the southern border Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending migrants to cities across the US.

"This is all a political game for Governor Abbott and frankly, it's cruel," Pritzker has said.

Two charter buses were seen arriving Tuesday. ABC7 Chicago intentionally blurred the faces of the passengers for their protection.

Immediately upon arrival, the migrants were loaded into CTA buses. As with previous arrivals, the migrants will undergo screening to figure out housing and healthcare needs.

More than 360 migrants have been bused into Chicago from Texas since the end of August. So far, the city has not given an official count on the latest arrivals.

Over the weekend, several CTA buses took migrants who'd been bused from Texas to Chicago out to a hotel in Elk Grove Village.

"These Democrat elites are absolute hypocrites, and now their hypocrisy is on full display for the entire nation. Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," said Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary, in a statement.

The mayor and governor are set to speak at 10:30 a.m.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.