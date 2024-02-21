Teen girl refuses to settle and launches her own skincare line

Teenager Jordyn Wright launches her own skincare line and is now helping other youths get their businesses off the ground.

ROSHARON, Texas -- Jordyn Wright, a driven and innovative teenager, recognized a significant gap in the skincare market: the lack of products tailored to the unique needs of skin like hers.

"I had eczema, a lot of times skincare products, even medicated ones are not tested on melanated skin," Wright said.

Faced with this challenge, she didn't just settle for the available options; instead, she channeled her frustration into a creative solution. At 10-years-old she launched her own skincare line, J. Brielle Handmade Goods.

"I started making my own out my kitchen," Wright said. "I could not do anything with sulfate or things like that. It just had to be natural ingredients."

The now 15-year-old is helping other young people launch their own businesses through her entrepreneurial program, Passion to Purpose.

"I hear a lot of times, when I grow I want to be an entrepreneur, but you know, you can be that right now," Wright shared.