JCC Chicago to debut new 'Growing Hope' documentary with message of kindness and unity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In 2023, the Chicago Jewish Community Center (JCC Chicago) hosted the largest and most expansive Violins of Hope initiative since the project's inception in 2006.

Over a period of six months, 200,000 community members got involved through in-person exhibits, performances and programs.

What was a big idea all about kindness, unity and hope has launched a movement we call Growing Hope.

On Sunday, April 14, the Chicago History Museum will host the premiere screening of Growing Hope, a documentary that captures the story of Violins of Hope Chicago, and how JCC Chicago hopes to make our world a better, more hopeful place.

The documentary is narrated by Sex and the City and Chicago Fire actor David Eigenberg who was on ABC7 Saturday morning to discuss the film.