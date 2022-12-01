JDRF Illinois raising money for diabetes research at One Dream Gala

The JDRF Illinois One Dream Gala is coming up Saturday, December 10th.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a disease that impacts millions of people around the world: diabetes.

That includes Rex Kaplan, who was diagnosed when he was six.

"It really does change your every day of life," said Nicole Pearl-Kaplan, Rex's mother. "It's a completely new overwhelming, scary, challenging reality that you learn to deal with.

JDRF helps fund diabetes research.

"The research we're funding now is aimed improving lives of people like Rex and me," said Michael Mayberry, JDRF Illinois Associate Executive Director.

