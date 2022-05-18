Jelani Day bill signed into law, would give FBI cases where remains can't be ID'd

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Senate bill 3932,also known as the Jelani Day bill, is now a law.Day is the Illinois State University student who was found dead in a river more than 60 miles away from campus.The new law requires a coroner or medical examiner to notify the FBI when human remains are not identified within 72 hours of discovery.The LaSalle County coroner ruled Day's death a drowning, but his family believes someone killed him.Day's mom reacted to the law on Facebook saying "Even in BAD times...God is still GOOD! THE JELANI DAY BILL IS NOW A LAW! BUT I yet have so much work to do!"