legislation

Jelani Day bill signed into law, would give FBI cases where remains can't be ID'd

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Jelani Day Bill passes IL state senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Senate bill 3932,also known as the Jelani Day bill, is now a law.

Day is the Illinois State University student who was found dead in a river more than 60 miles away from campus.

The video in this report is from a previous report

The new law requires a coroner or medical examiner to notify the FBI when human remains are not identified within 72 hours of discovery.

READ MORE | Jelani Day's mother shows why she believes foul play was involved in son's death

The LaSalle County coroner ruled Day's death a drowning, but his family believes someone killed him.

Day's mom reacted to the law on Facebook saying "Even in BAD times...God is still GOOD! THE JELANI DAY BILL IS NOW A LAW! BUT I yet have so much work to do!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lasalle countydrowninglegislationgeneral assemblyfbimissing maninvestigationbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEGISLATION
Former lawmaker convicted of raping legislative intern
TN bill requires drunk drivers to pay child support if parents killed
Title IX paved way for Sterling 'Golden Girls' historic championship
Should Daylight Saving Time be permanent?
TOP STORIES
Update on Delphi murders: New docs say crime scene tampered with
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Man, 19, charged in Lincoln Park Chicago shooting, robbery
Chicago Heights man sentenced 3 years for Biden inauguration threat
Amber Heard finishes testifying in Johnny Depp defamation case
Pennsylvania election results: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick neck and neck
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Show More
Mother charged after student, 7 injured when gun goes off at school
Chicago, Millennium Park curfew changes go into effect
NY teen found dead in SC after 13 years; Sex offender charged
Chicago tobacco shops targeted y smash-and-grab burglars
Chicago Weather: Rainy, cooler to the north Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News