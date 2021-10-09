missing person

Jelani Day funeral: Celebration of life held in Danville after ISU graduate student found dead

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Celebration of life to be held in downstate IL for Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A celebration of life will take place in downstate Danville for Jelani Day.

RELATED: Jelani Day's family looking for answers after missing ISU student found dead in river

Day, 25, was found dead in the Illinois River in LaSalle County after the Illinois State University graduate student went missing in August.

Danville is Day's hometown.

RELATED: Gabby Petito captured headlines when she went missing; do people of color get the same treatment?

The community also gathered for a memorial Thursday night at Illinois State University to remember Day.

Day's cause of death has not been released. Police are still investigating the case, along with the FBI.
