Missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day's body found, officials say

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day's body has been found, the LaSalle County Coroner's Office said Thursday.The 25-year-old was reported missing on August 25 after he didn't show up to class in Bloomington, Ill., for several days.Officials said a male body was found on Sept. 4. Today, the LaSalle County corner positively identified the body as Day using DNA testing and comparison. The cause of death is currently unknown, pending further investigation and toxicology testing.According to officials, his family last spoke to him on Aug. 23, and was last seen on campus on Aug. 24. Officials said his car was found in Peru, Ill., on Aug. 26.Based on findings by Peru police when they found his car, searches were conducted in Peru, but Day was not found. On Sept. 4, another search recovered male remains floating near the south bank of the Illinois River, approximately a quarter mile east of the Illinois Rte. 251 bridge."I shouldn't have to beg. I shouldn't have to plead. I shouldn't have to feel, that there is a racial disparity, I shouldn't have to feel anything like that, I want these people that have these resources to realize this this could happen to them," his mother Carmen Bolden Day told Good Morning America.Day was a Masters student at ISU studying speech pathology.