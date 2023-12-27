Babysitter charged with stabbing 2 young girls at Lisle home, officials say

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A babysitter accused of stabbing two young girls in the southern suburbs last month will remain behind bars until her trial, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

Naperville woman Jennifer Kouchoukos, charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, appeared in court on Wednesday morning. The 51-year-old allegedly stabbed two children multiple times in their back and chest areas at a Lisle home in November.

Lisle police said officers responded to a home on Matson Lane on on Nov. 17 for a report of a suicide attempt around 5:15 p.m.

Officers said they found one of the children sitting in a bathroom and the other child sitting on the kitchen floor. Both girls were covered in blood. Kouchoukos, in blood-soaked clothing, was near the vanity in the same bathroom as the first child.

The children were taken to a local hospital for medical attention before being transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, officials said. Kouchoukos, who did not respond any questions or commands, was also taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

When processing the scene, authorities said they found multiple knives stained with what appeared to be blood, an empty bottle of wine and a nearly empty bottle of rum.

Kouchoukos was released from the hospital and transported to the DuPage County Jail on Dec. 26. On Wednesday, the state filed a motion for a psychiatric evaluation of her.

Kouchoukos' arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 12.