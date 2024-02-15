Jennifer Lopez to perform concert in July at Rosemont Allstate Arena

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- JLo is going on tour, and one concert will be in the Chicago area this summer.

Jennifer Lopez's "This Is Me Now... The Tour" will make a stop at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on July 26.

Information about tour dates were released on the singer's website.

Lopez also made an announcement about the tour on social media.

The website shows advance ticket presale registration is now open. Artist presale begins on Tuesday.

