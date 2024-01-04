Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform Chicago concert at Soldier Field in June

Live Nation has announced that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform a concert in Chicago at Soldier Field for one night only on June 21.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a big production at Soldier Field Thursday morning to announce a big summer concert.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform live in concert on Friday June 21.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday.

The event will be the first time both artists will bring solo concerts to Soldier Field.

Stevie Nicks has performed there before with Fleetwood Mac.

Billy Joel has played at Wrigley Field multiple times.

For more information on how to buy tickets, click here.