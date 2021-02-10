Arts & Entertainment

Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' wardrobe donated to charity that helps break cycle of homelessness, incarceration, addiction

Alex Trebek's family is paying it forward by donating much of his "Jeopardy!" wardrobe to a charity that helps those looking to make a fresh start.
By George Pennacchio
LOS ANGELES -- Alex Trebek's family is showing it means not just to "give back" but to "pay it forward."

The late "Jeopardy!" host was always known for his philanthropy. And that's continuing even three months after his death.

Trebek's own family and his "Jeopardy!" family are donating much of the late game show host's wardrobe to "The Doe Fund," a nonprofit organization in New York working to help break the cycle of incarceration, homelessness and addiction.

The donation includes 14 suites, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, plus shoes, belts and other items that will be distributed for men to wear on job interviews.

MORE: Alex Trebek donated 62 acres of land in LA for conservation in the 90s
EMBED More News Videos

Outside of fronting a game show, beloved "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek also dedicated his life to various philanthropic efforts that went mostly unseen by the public.



'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek, wife Jean donate $500K to help LA area homeless
EMBED More News Videos

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean donate $500,000 to help the homeless in LA's San Fernando Valley.



MORE: 'Jeopardy!' guest host Ken Jennings pays emotional tribute to Alex Trebek
EMBED More News Videos

Guest host Ken Jennings paid an emotional tribute to Alex Trebek during Monday night's episode of "Jeopardy!"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcharitysocietyalex trebekdonationssuitsjeopardy
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctor says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media
Naperville family sues Robinhood app after son dies by suicide
Chicago Phase 1C could be delayed due to vaccine scarcity, top doc warns
Bartlett travel agent charged with stealing more than $100K from clients
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
Woman out $100K after believing she was dating Bruno Mars
US Attorney investigating Madigan, other appointees asked to resign
Show More
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open at DuPage County Fairgrounds
St. Anthony Hospital 'educators' hit the street to combat vaccine hesitancy
More adults are allergic to peanuts than kids, study finds
More TOP STORIES News