Chicago resident Hannah Wilson competes on 'Jeopardy!' Wednesday

'Jeopardy!' contestant Hannah Wilson is a Chicago resident and longtime fan competing on the TV quiz show hosted by Mayim Bialik.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago resident shared how she practiced with an office chair and a pen to prepare to take the stage on "Jeopardy!"

Hannah Wilson will compete Wednesday afternoon on the quiz show, and she joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the experience

"I always watch 'Jeopardy!' sitting on my couch, not trying to buzz in or anything, but I realized I'm not going to be doing that when I'm on the show," Wilson said. "I'm going to be standing up. I'm going to be behind like an object, and I'm going to have to click every time I know the answer."

Wilson said she set up an office chair to stand behind while watching "Jeopardy!" and used a pen to time her clicks to answer questions.

"You're trying to time it towards the end of when Mayim Bialik is reading the question," Wilson said.

RELATED | 'Jeopardy! Masters' sees 6 champs go head-to-head for the Alex Trebek trophy

Wilson tried out for the show four times before finally being selected.

"I tried for the college tournament once, did not get in," Wilson said. "I tried out three times for the regular "Jeopardy!" and it was on my third time that I finally got to be on the show."

Wilson attributed her success on the show so far to being a fan of trivia and quiz and fact books.

She grew up in California and said she watched "Jeopardy!" every evening during dinner.

"I grew up with the show basically," Wilson said.

Wilson's appearance on "Jeopardy!" can be viewed at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7.