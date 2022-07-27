'Jeopardy!' officially names Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik as hosts

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" has named beloved contestant Ken Jennings and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik as the regular hosts of the game show.
Executive Producer Michael Davies said in a statement that Jennings will kick off the season in September, hosting the inaugural Second Chance competition and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions.
His hosting run is expected to go through December.
Meanwhile, Bialik will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in primetime and then she'll take over regular hosting duties from Jennings in in January.
