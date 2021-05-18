Sports

Jeremiah Paprocki, 21, debuts as Cubs 1st Black PA announcer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Young Chicagoan debuts as Cubs 1st Black PA announcer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young Chicagoan is making us proud as the new public address announcer for the Cubs.

Jeremiah Paprocki made his Wrigley Field debut Monday night. The 21-year-old is the Cubs first Black PA announcer, and one of the youngest in Major League Baseball.


"It's been a dream of mine sitting in these stands and actually mimicking the PA guy and pretending that I was in that seat," he said.

He credits his mom with helping that dream come true. She used to bring him to every game when she worked as a parking lot attendant at Wrigley Field.

Paprocki is a student at the University of Illinois - Chicago and graduated from CICS Northtown Academy on the city's North Side.
