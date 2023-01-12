Chicago organization helps 'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner celebrate his 52nd birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's West Side organization "The BASE Chicago" joined ABC 7 after they posted an Instagram video wishing actor Jeremy Renner a happy birthday over the weekend.

Renner turned 52 years old. The actor was badly hurt in a snow plow accident outside his home in Lake Tahoe, California on New Year's Day.

According The BASE Chicago's executive director, Eric Davis, Renner has been working with the organization for the last 18-monhts.

Davis said that Renner even calls to check in on the westside organization from time to time. The BASE Chicago provides a range of programming including academic, STEM tutoring, violence prevention and life skills by combining sports and other academic opportunities. For more information on how to get involved with The BASE Chicago, click here.