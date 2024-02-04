'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino shares terrifying video of son choking on pasta

Mike Sorrentino, known as "The Situation" on "Jersey Shore," shared a terrifying video of his toddler choking on pasta on his Instagram account.

"Jersey Shore" star Mike Sorrentino shared video of how he and his wife saved his toddler in a scary choking incident at the dinner table.

The video posted to Sorrentino's Instagram account shows his family sitting down for dinner when his 3-year-old son, Romeo, starts choking on a piece of gnocchi.

"Is it stuck? Oh, he's choking. He's choking," Sorrentino's wife could be heard saying in the video.

Sorrentino jumped into action, picking his son up and patting him on the back until the pasta is dislodged.

Sorrentino, who rose to fame as a regular on MTV's "Jersey Shore," called it the scariest moment of his life, writing, "I am so proud of how my wife and I didn't panic, didn't hesitate," adding, "it's safe to say we are now taking CPR lessons, and Romeo won't be having gnocchi anytime soon."

Experts say if you notice someone choking, bend the person forward and give five back blows. If that doesn't work, give five abdominal thrusts just above the belly button until the object comes out.

"So, our hand is going to be against their abdomen, and it's going to go in a J-stroke towards us, in and up. And that compresses the lungs, forcing out the mouth, hopefully with that object," said Jefferey L. Pellegrino, a senior advisor to the American Red Cross.