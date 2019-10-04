'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested after alleged domestic violence incident in LA

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, star of the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore", was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police say. (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES -- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, star of the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore", was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police say.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 2:40 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Authorities say Ortiz-Magro was involved in a physical altercation with a female, who has not been identified.

Ortiz-Magro was tased and transported to a local hospital.

The 33-year-old reality TV star is expected to be booked for felony domestic violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarrestjersey shoredomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only person ever sentenced in murder of 'Candy Lady' Helen Brach talks to I-Team
Car jammed underneath semi in deadly crash on I-80/94 in Gary
2 schools in Chesterton, Ind. closed after Legionella bacteria found
1 guilty in Tyshawn Lee murder, jury deliberations for 2nd suspect continue
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Good Samaritan saves Humboldt Park shooting victim with teddy bear
Judge in Smollett case expected to decide on possible conflict of interest
Show More
7 injured after CTA Pink Line train hits car near Cicero; service resumes
Colombian drug smugglers use cocaine blocks as floating rafts
US diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden, texts show
Bears land in London ahead of game with Raiders
Ohio University suspends fraternities amid hazing allegations
More TOP STORIES News