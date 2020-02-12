Travel

Act fast: JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday

NEW YORK -- JetBlue is turning 20 years old, and is celebrating with a two-day sale the company is calling 20 Years Just Flew By.

The sale will offer some one-way fares as low as $20. However, there are conditions.

You must act quickly and be flexible.

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Click here to find tickets.

Trips must depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday and travel must complete by June 17, 2020.

There are also some blackout dates: March 18-31 and April 14-21.

Don't expect to make cancellations unless your ticket is labeled "Blue," "Blue Plus" or "Blue Extra" otherwise the cancellation fee could wind up being more than the original ticket price.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsairline industryair travelairplane
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News