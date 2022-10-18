Jewel-Osco shoplifters pull gun on manager who confronted them, Chicago police say

Some scary moments for a brave store manager who confronted several men stealing from a Jewel-Osco in Hyde Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Jewel Osco store manager had a gun pulled on him after confronting several men stealing liquor from the Hyde Park store, Chicago police said.

The suspects entered the store in the 6000-block of South Cottage Grove at about 8:54 p.m. and began stealing several bottles of liquor, police said.

The suspects walked out of the store and were loading the liquor into a car when police said the store manager confronted them.

One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and threatened the store manager before fleeing, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.