Jewel-Osco, Marianos grocery stores hiring amidcoronavirus pandemic

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Jewel-Osco announced Tuesday, it has more than 3,000 immediate job openings as a result of the COVID-19 demand for groceries.

The opportunities are for part-time in-store employees and delivery drivers.

According to a release from the grocer, it includes all store departments, including its e-commerce department which employs personal shoppers.

Benefits include paid training, flexible scheduling, employee discount and paid vacation and holidays.

The Itasca-based grocer operates in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana.

Anyone interested in applying can click here.

Mariano's is also hiring at all locations for all departments and shifts. Anyone interested can fill out an application online or stop in a store from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for an interview.
