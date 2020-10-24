UIUC Jewish students file complaint alleging university allows for anti-Semitic hostile environment

Jewish students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who say they've faced anti-Semitic harassment filed a complaint on Friday with the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.
According to a release from the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, the University has allowed a hostile environment to proliferate on its campus in violation of the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The center helped prepare the complaint along with Arnold & Porter Kay Scholer LLP and in consultation with the Jewish United Fund, and Hillel International.
It claims Jewish and pro-Israel students have been subjected to an increase in anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism over the past five years.
"Being a Jew at UIUC comes with immense hate and hostility" said Ian Katsnelson, a third-year student. "I've been called a genocide supporter, a white supremacist, and harassed; all for being publicly Jewish. And all of this in front of the administration-who did nothing."
Students say swastikas have been found on campus, items such as menorahs have been vandalized and Jewish fraternity houses damaged.
"We gave UIUC seven months since the complaint was filed to address the ongoing harassment," said Alyza D. Lewin, President of the Brandies Center. "We hope public awareness of this dire situation will prompt the university to finally acknowledge and address the egregious anti-Semitic harassment it has swept under the rug for far too long."
ABC 7 Chicago has reached out to the UIUC for comment.
