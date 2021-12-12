First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are set to visit Wisconsin next week.The White House says Biden and Emhoff will travel to New York City on Wednesday morning followed by stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha in the afternoon.The White House didn't release any additional details.Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, is still reeling after a man plowed through a Christmas parade with a vehicle last month, killing six people and injuring dozens more.Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee faces murder charges in the incident.Biden was in Chicago in mid-October to mark the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.