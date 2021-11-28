children hit by car

Waukesha vigil held for Wisconsin Christmas parade victims; 8 children still hospitalized

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Waukesha illuminates blue in honor of Christmas parade victims

WUAKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Another child is out of the hospital after being hurt when a driver plowed through a parade in Waukesha last weekend.

Children's Wisconsin said eight patients injured in the Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee are still being treated at the hospital.

RELATED: Child hit in Wisconsin parade now recovering at home for Thanksgiving

The facility originally received 16 patients after the driver of a red SUV roared through the parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring more than 60.

Six people were killed and more than 60 injured after a driver plowed an SUV into a Christmas parade crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin.



One Children's Wisconsin patient was released on Friday and another was able to come home for Thanksgiving. Out of the eight remaining patients, four are in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

RELATED: 'I was grabbing my children': Waukesha, Wisconsin parade survivor describes 'screams and chaos'

"Hard to believe that this could happen anywhere," said John Thomas.

A group gathered around a growing memorial, shedding tears and sharing grief.

When the clock struck 4:39 p.m., the same time tragedy hit last Sunday, the group held a moment of silence.

EMBED More News Videos

Waukesha's mayor and the city council held a moment of silence Sunday at 4:39 p.m., exactly one week after the incident, to honor the victims of the parade tragedy.



"We will grieve as a community, and we will heal as a community," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

The mayor lit the city in blue as a sign of strength amidst suffering.

"It's just one of those memories that's not going to go away anytime soon and it's supportive of the people who got hurt, the people who got killed. It's just unbelievable," said Dan Young.

Now, in between the green and red holiday lights, a blue hue illuminates Waukesha.

"The verse, 'Waukesha strong,' really fits it for our community," said resident Sylvia Young.

"It means we are a community that pulls together," Thomas added.

Mayor Reilly said he wants the lights to remain on throughout the holiday season. Many hope it becomes a tradition to never forget the tragedy.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of speeding away from police and entering the parade, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV.

WATCH | Waukesha police announce charges in deadly parade crash


EMBED More News Videos

Waukesha police announce a suspect has been charged after an SUV drove into a holiday parade, killing five people.



Five adults and one child were killed in the crash.

The victims have been identified as:

-Virginia Sorenson, 79,
-LeAnna Owen, 71,
-Tamara Durand, 52,
-Jane Kulich, 52,
-Wilhelm Hospel, 81
-Jackson Sparks, 8

WISN and the Associated Press contributed to this post.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinhit and runchildren hit by carpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashchild killedpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN HIT BY CAR
Hit-and-run driver wanted after slamming into 6 kids, killing 2
Waukesha kids ask if Santa is OK after Christmas parade tragedy
Family recounts moments after teen hit, killed while crossing street
Driver cited after teen killed, another injured after hit by car: CPD
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News