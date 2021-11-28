Waukesha vigil held for Wisconsin Christmas parade victims; 8 children still hospitalized

Six people were killed and more than 60 injured after a driver plowed an SUV into a Christmas parade crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

WATCH | Waukesha police announce charges in deadly parade crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Another child is out of the hospital after being hurt when a driver plowed through a parade in Waukesha last weekend.

Children's Wisconsin said eight patients injured in the Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee are still being treated at the hospital.

The facility originally received 16 patients after the driver of a red SUV roared through the parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring more than 60.

One Children's Wisconsin patient was released on Friday and another was able to come home for Thanksgiving. Out of the eight remaining patients, four are in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

"Hard to believe that this could happen anywhere," said John Thomas.

A group gathered around a growing memorial, shedding tears and sharing grief.

When the clock struck 4:39 p.m., the same time tragedy hit last Sunday, the group held a moment of silence.

"We will grieve as a community, and we will heal as a community," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

The mayor lit the city in blue as a sign of strength amidst suffering.

"It's just one of those memories that's not going to go away anytime soon and it's supportive of the people who got hurt, the people who got killed. It's just unbelievable," said Dan Young.

Now, in between the green and red holiday lights, a blue hue illuminates Waukesha.

"The verse, 'Waukesha strong,' really fits it for our community," said resident Sylvia Young.

"It means we are a community that pulls together," Thomas added.

Mayor Reilly said he wants the lights to remain on throughout the holiday season. Many hope it becomes a tradition to never forget the tragedy.

The suspect is accused of speeding away from police and entering the parade, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV.

Five adults and one child died in the crash.

The victims have been identified as:
-Virginia Sorenson, 79
-LeAnna Owen, 71
-Tamara Durand, 52
-Jane Kulich, 52
-Wilhelm Hospel, 81
-Jackson Sparks, 8