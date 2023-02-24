Jim Harbaugh helps police clear roadway after large tree falls in Ann Arbor during ice storm

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh helps police clear a roadway after a large tree fell in Ann Arbor during an ice storm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLS) -- Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, were surprised when a good Samaritan who stopped to help clear a roadway turned out to be one of the biggest names in college sports.

It was the head football coach for the University of Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh.

Police released bodycam showing Officer Howard Cooper responding to the scene of a large tree blocking a road during Wednesday night's ice storms.

The coach pulled up to the scene in a van and wanted to help clear the road.

Officer Cooper handed him gloves and the pair went to work moving the tree, inch by inch, to clear a lane of traffic.

The officer thanked Harbaugh and told him he was good man, to which the coach replied, feel free to spread the word on that.